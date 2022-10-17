 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Avenue Supermar Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,638.33 crore, up 36.58% Y-o-Y

Oct 17, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Avenue Supermarts are:

Net Sales at Rs 10,638.33 crore in September 2022 up 36.58% from Rs. 7,788.94 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 685.77 crore in September 2022 up 64.14% from Rs. 417.79 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 927.59 crore in September 2022 up 33.26% from Rs. 696.08 crore in September 2021.

Avenue Supermar EPS has increased to Rs. 10.58 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.45 in September 2021.

Avenue Supermar shares closed at 4,306.15 on October 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.17% returns over the last 6 months and -19.11% over the last 12 months.

Avenue Supermarts
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10,638.33 10,038.07 7,788.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10,638.33 10,038.07 7,788.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 9,871.82 8,460.61 7,176.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -842.59 -63.04 -551.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 188.62 179.40 146.59
Depreciation 161.96 144.74 116.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 528.46 452.86 348.82
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 730.06 863.50 552.57
Other Income 35.57 29.14 27.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 765.63 892.64 580.07
Interest 17.68 17.22 12.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 747.95 875.42 567.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 747.95 875.42 567.70
Tax 62.24 232.53 149.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 685.71 642.89 417.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 685.71 642.89 417.76
Minority Interest 0.06 0.04 0.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 685.77 642.93 417.79
Equity Share Capital 647.78 647.78 647.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.58 9.93 6.45
Diluted EPS 10.50 9.85 6.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.58 9.93 6.45
Diluted EPS 10.50 9.85 6.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

