    Avenue Supermar Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,638.33 crore, up 36.58% Y-o-Y

    October 17, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Avenue Supermarts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10,638.33 crore in September 2022 up 36.58% from Rs. 7,788.94 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 685.77 crore in September 2022 up 64.14% from Rs. 417.79 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 927.59 crore in September 2022 up 33.26% from Rs. 696.08 crore in September 2021.

    Avenue Supermar EPS has increased to Rs. 10.58 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.45 in September 2021.

    Avenue Supermar shares closed at 4,306.15 on October 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.17% returns over the last 6 months and -19.11% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10,638.3310,038.077,788.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10,638.3310,038.077,788.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods9,871.828,460.617,176.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-842.59-63.04-551.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost188.62179.40146.59
    Depreciation161.96144.74116.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses528.46452.86348.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax730.06863.50552.57
    Other Income35.5729.1427.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax765.63892.64580.07
    Interest17.6817.2212.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax747.95875.42567.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax747.95875.42567.70
    Tax62.24232.53149.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities685.71642.89417.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period685.71642.89417.76
    Minority Interest0.060.040.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates685.77642.93417.79
    Equity Share Capital647.78647.78647.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.589.936.45
    Diluted EPS10.509.856.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.589.936.45
    Diluted EPS10.509.856.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Avenue Supermar #Avenue Supermarts #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Retail
    first published: Oct 17, 2022 11:11 am
