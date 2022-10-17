Avenue Supermar Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,638.33 crore, up 36.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,638.33 crore in September 2022 up 36.58% from Rs. 7,788.94 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 685.77 crore in September 2022 up 64.14% from Rs. 417.79 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 927.59 crore in September 2022 up 33.26% from Rs. 696.08 crore in September 2021.

Avenue Supermar EPS has increased to Rs. 10.58 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.45 in September 2021.

Avenue Supermar shares closed at 4,306.15 on October 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.17% returns over the last 6 months and -19.11% over the last 12 months.