English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Avenue Supermar Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11,865.44 crore, up 18.2% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Avenue Supermarts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11,865.44 crore in June 2023 up 18.2% from Rs. 10,038.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 658.75 crore in June 2023 up 2.46% from Rs. 642.93 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,074.01 crore in June 2023 up 3.53% from Rs. 1,037.38 crore in June 2022.

    Avenue Supermar EPS has increased to Rs. 10.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.93 in June 2022.

    Avenue Supermar shares closed at 3,676.50 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.76% returns over the last 6 months and -6.82% over the last 12 months.

    Avenue Supermarts
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11,865.4410,594.1110,038.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11,865.4410,594.1110,038.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods10,209.839,252.718,460.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-146.57-146.88-63.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost206.07186.64179.40
    Depreciation162.18164.08144.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses560.84530.13452.86
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax873.09607.43863.50
    Other Income38.7433.0729.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax911.83640.50892.64
    Interest14.5715.5317.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax897.26624.97875.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax897.26624.97875.42
    Tax238.55164.87232.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities658.71460.10642.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period658.71460.10642.89
    Minority Interest0.040.030.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates658.75460.13642.93
    Equity Share Capital650.73648.26647.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.147.109.93
    Diluted EPS10.127.069.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.147.109.93
    Diluted EPS10.127.069.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Avenue Supermar #Avenue Supermarts #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Retail
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 11:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!