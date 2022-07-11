Avenue Supermar Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,038.07 crore, up 93.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10,038.07 crore in June 2022 up 93.67% from Rs. 5,183.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 642.93 crore in June 2022 up 574.14% from Rs. 95.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,037.38 crore in June 2022 up 305.8% from Rs. 255.64 crore in June 2021.

Avenue Supermar EPS has increased to Rs. 9.93 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.47 in June 2021.

Avenue Supermar shares closed at 3,941.70 on July 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.93% returns over the last 6 months and 16.30% over the last 12 months.