Avenue Supermar Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,038.07 crore, up 93.67% Y-o-Y

Jul 11, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Avenue Supermarts are:

Net Sales at Rs 10,038.07 crore in June 2022 up 93.67% from Rs. 5,183.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 642.93 crore in June 2022 up 574.14% from Rs. 95.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,037.38 crore in June 2022 up 305.8% from Rs. 255.64 crore in June 2021.

Avenue Supermar EPS has increased to Rs. 9.93 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.47 in June 2021.

Avenue Supermar shares closed at 3,941.70 on July 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.93% returns over the last 6 months and 16.30% over the last 12 months.

Avenue Supermarts
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10,038.07 8,786.45 5,183.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10,038.07 8,786.45 5,183.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 8,460.61 7,624.73 4,451.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -63.04 -152.64 52.76
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 179.40 161.29 146.54
Depreciation 144.74 146.33 107.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 452.86 413.79 308.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 863.50 592.95 116.74
Other Income 29.14 32.57 31.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 892.64 625.52 148.20
Interest 17.22 16.63 10.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 875.42 608.89 137.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 875.42 608.89 137.36
Tax 232.53 182.14 42.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 642.89 426.75 95.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 642.89 426.75 95.36
Minority Interest 0.04 0.08 0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 642.93 426.83 95.37
Equity Share Capital 647.78 647.77 647.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.93 6.59 1.47
Diluted EPS 9.85 6.54 1.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.93 6.59 1.47
Diluted EPS 9.85 6.54 1.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 11, 2022 09:00 am
