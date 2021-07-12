Avenue Supermar Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5,183.12 crore, up 33.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,183.12 crore in June 2021 up 33.48% from Rs. 3,883.18 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.37 crore in June 2021 up 137.89% from Rs. 40.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 255.64 crore in June 2021 up 57.44% from Rs. 162.37 crore in June 2020.

Avenue Supermar EPS has increased to Rs. 1.47 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.62 in June 2020.

Avenue Supermar shares closed at 3,377.60 on July 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.65% returns over the last 6 months and 51.19% over the last 12 months.