Avenue Supermar Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5,183.12 crore, up 33.48% Y-o-Y

July 12, 2021 / 07:21 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Avenue Supermarts are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,183.12 crore in June 2021 up 33.48% from Rs. 3,883.18 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.37 crore in June 2021 up 137.89% from Rs. 40.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 255.64 crore in June 2021 up 57.44% from Rs. 162.37 crore in June 2020.

Avenue Supermar EPS has increased to Rs. 1.47 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.62 in June 2020.

Avenue Supermar shares closed at 3,377.60 on July 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.65% returns over the last 6 months and 51.19% over the last 12 months.

Avenue Supermarts
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations5,183.127,411.683,883.18
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations5,183.127,411.683,883.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods4,451.006,613.813,244.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks52.76-298.3486.85
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost146.54136.69128.86
Depreciation107.44104.9694.78
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses308.64346.86311.54
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax116.74507.7016.99
Other Income31.4648.1250.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax148.20555.8267.59
Interest10.8412.268.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax137.36543.5658.77
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax137.36543.5658.77
Tax42.00129.6918.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities95.36413.8740.08
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period95.36413.8740.08
Minority Interest0.010.010.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates95.37413.8840.09
Equity Share Capital647.77647.77647.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.476.390.62
Diluted EPS1.466.340.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.476.390.62
Diluted EPS1.466.340.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Avenue Supermar #Avenue Supermarts #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Retail
first published: Jul 12, 2021 07:11 pm

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Tech for Skills

