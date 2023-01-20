 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Avenue Supermar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11,569.05 crore, up 25.51% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Avenue Supermarts are:

Net Sales at Rs 11,569.05 crore in December 2022 up 25.51% from Rs. 9,217.76 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 589.68 crore in December 2022 up 6.72% from Rs. 552.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 996.82 crore in December 2022 up 11.7% from Rs. 892.42 crore in December 2021.

Avenue Supermar EPS has increased to Rs. 9.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.53 in December 2021.

Avenue Supermar shares closed at 3,565.10 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.31% returns over the last 6 months and -20.48% over the last 12 months.

Avenue Supermarts
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11,569.05 10,638.33 9,217.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11,569.05 10,638.33 9,217.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 9,299.63 9,871.82 7,639.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 551.69 -842.59 157.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 192.31 188.62 161.79
Depreciation 168.09 161.96 128.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 560.16 528.46 392.92
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 797.17 730.06 738.16
Other Income 31.56 35.57 25.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 828.73 765.63 764.12
Interest 16.98 17.68 13.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 811.75 747.95 750.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 811.75 747.95 750.17
Tax 222.11 62.24 197.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 589.64 685.71 552.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 589.64 685.71 552.53
Minority Interest 0.04 0.06 0.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 589.68 685.77 552.56
Equity Share Capital 647.77 647.78 647.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.10 10.58 8.53
Diluted EPS 9.03 10.50 8.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.10 10.58 8.53
Diluted EPS 9.03 10.50 8.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

