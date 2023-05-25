English
    Aveer Foods Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.10 crore, up 3.82% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aveer Foods are:Net Sales at Rs 24.10 crore in March 2023 up 3.82% from Rs. 23.21 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2023 up 212.96% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2023 up 340% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022.
    Aveer Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 2.83 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.51 in March 2022.Aveer Foods shares closed at 549.90 on May 24, 2023 (BSE)
    Aveer Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.1023.50
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations24.1023.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.9118.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.54-6.68
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost2.302.32
    Depreciation0.360.35
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses7.697.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.301.49
    Other Income0.020.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.321.49
    Interest0.180.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.141.20
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax1.141.20
    Tax----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.141.20
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.141.20
    Equity Share Capital4.034.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.832.99
    Diluted EPS2.832.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.832.99
    Diluted EPS2.832.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023 02:11 pm