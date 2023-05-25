Aveer Foods Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.10 crore, up 3.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aveer Foods are:Net Sales at Rs 24.10 crore in March 2023 up 3.82% from Rs. 23.21 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2023 up 212.96% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2023 up 340% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022.
Aveer Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 2.83 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.51 in March 2022.
|Aveer Foods shares closed at 549.90 on May 24, 2023 (BSE)
|Aveer Foods
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.10
|23.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.10
|23.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.91
|18.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.54
|-6.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.30
|2.32
|Depreciation
|0.36
|0.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.69
|7.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.30
|1.49
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.32
|1.49
|Interest
|0.18
|0.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.14
|1.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.14
|1.20
|Tax
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.14
|1.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.14
|1.20
|Equity Share Capital
|4.03
|4.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.83
|2.99
|Diluted EPS
|2.83
|2.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.83
|2.99
|Diluted EPS
|2.83
|2.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited