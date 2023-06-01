Avasara Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, up 352.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in March 2023 up 352.94% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 up 163.89% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 up 170% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

Avasara Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.23 in March 2022.

Avasara Finance shares closed at 19.00 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 39.19% returns over the last 6 months