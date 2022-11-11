 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Avanti Feeds Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,021.34 crore, up 6.31% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avanti Feeds are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,021.34 crore in September 2022 up 6.31% from Rs. 960.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.23 crore in September 2022 up 158.29% from Rs. 15.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.23 crore in September 2022 up 122.34% from Rs. 25.74 crore in September 2021.

Avanti Feeds EPS has increased to Rs. 2.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.14 in September 2021.

Avanti Feeds shares closed at 444.90 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.55% returns over the last 6 months and -22.38% over the last 12 months.

Avanti Feeds
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,021.34 1,306.73 960.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,021.34 1,306.73 960.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 873.92 1,197.48 905.11
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 23.72 -52.43 -6.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.03 31.57 20.63
Depreciation 4.92 4.93 5.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 52.28 52.22 36.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.47 72.96 -0.89
Other Income 18.84 4.68 21.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.31 77.64 20.27
Interest 0.19 0.26 0.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 52.12 77.38 19.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 52.12 77.38 19.67
Tax 11.89 19.63 4.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 40.23 57.75 15.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 40.23 57.75 15.58
Equity Share Capital 13.62 13.62 13.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.95 4.24 1.14
Diluted EPS 2.95 4.24 1.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.95 4.24 1.14
Diluted EPS 2.95 4.24 1.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aquaculture #Avanti Feeds #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:31 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.