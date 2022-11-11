English
    Avanti Feeds Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,021.34 crore, up 6.31% Y-o-Y

    Net Sales at Rs 1,021.34 crore in September 2022 up 6.31% from Rs. 960.76 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.23 crore in September 2022 up 158.29% from Rs. 15.58 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.23 crore in September 2022 up 122.34% from Rs. 25.74 crore in September 2021.

    Avanti Feeds EPS has increased to Rs. 2.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.14 in September 2021.

    Avanti Feeds shares closed at 444.90 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.55% returns over the last 6 months and -22.38% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,021.341,306.73960.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,021.341,306.73960.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials873.921,197.48905.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks23.72-52.43-6.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.0331.5720.63
    Depreciation4.924.935.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.2852.2236.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.4772.96-0.89
    Other Income18.844.6821.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.3177.6420.27
    Interest0.190.260.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax52.1277.3819.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax52.1277.3819.67
    Tax11.8919.634.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities40.2357.7515.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period40.2357.7515.58
    Equity Share Capital13.6213.6213.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.954.241.14
    Diluted EPS2.954.241.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.954.241.14
    Diluted EPS2.954.241.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

