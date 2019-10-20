Avanti Feeds Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 832.91 crore, up 50.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 832.91 crore in September 2019 up 50.44% from Rs. 553.65 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.21 crore in September 2019 up 223.08% from Rs. 32.56 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.99 crore in September 2019 up 126.45% from Rs. 53.87 crore in September 2018.

Avanti Feeds EPS has increased to Rs. 7.72 in September 2019 from Rs. 2.39 in September 2018.

Avanti Feeds shares closed at 389.40 on October 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.25% returns over the last 6 months and 1.27% over the last 12 months.