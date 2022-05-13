 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Avanti Feeds Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,038.53 crore, up 16.6% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avanti Feeds are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,038.53 crore in March 2022 up 16.6% from Rs. 890.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.32 crore in March 2022 up 9.52% from Rs. 68.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.72 crore in March 2022 up 10.32% from Rs. 96.74 crore in March 2021.

Avanti Feeds EPS has increased to Rs. 5.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.05 in March 2021.

Avanti Feeds shares closed at 456.35 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.67% returns over the last 6 months and -11.39% over the last 12 months.

Avanti Feeds
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,038.53 807.62 890.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,038.53 807.62 890.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 876.13 694.78 746.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.86 10.92 -23.66
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.49 24.51 24.83
Depreciation 4.86 5.28 5.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 41.87 33.58 55.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 90.04 38.54 81.67
Other Income 11.82 11.30 9.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 101.86 49.85 91.06
Interest 0.15 0.14 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 101.71 49.71 90.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 101.71 49.71 90.93
Tax 26.40 11.59 22.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 75.32 38.12 68.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 75.32 38.12 68.77
Equity Share Capital 13.62 13.62 13.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.53 2.80 5.05
Diluted EPS 5.53 2.80 5.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.53 2.80 5.05
Diluted EPS 5.53 2.80 5.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 13, 2022 11:48 am
