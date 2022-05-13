Avanti Feeds Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,038.53 crore, up 16.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avanti Feeds are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,038.53 crore in March 2022 up 16.6% from Rs. 890.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.32 crore in March 2022 up 9.52% from Rs. 68.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.72 crore in March 2022 up 10.32% from Rs. 96.74 crore in March 2021.

Avanti Feeds EPS has increased to Rs. 5.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.05 in March 2021.

Avanti Feeds shares closed at 456.35 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.67% returns over the last 6 months and -11.39% over the last 12 months.