Avanti Feeds Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 857.61 crore, up 6.19% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avanti Feeds are:

Net Sales at Rs 857.61 crore in December 2022 up 6.19% from Rs. 807.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.82 crore in December 2022 up 35.94% from Rs. 38.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.14 crore in December 2022 up 38.11% from Rs. 55.13 crore in December 2021.

Avanti Feeds
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 857.61 1,021.34 807.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 857.61 1,021.34 807.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 699.29 873.92 694.78
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.95 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.74 23.72 10.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.70 33.03 24.51
Depreciation 5.72 4.92 5.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 52.04 52.28 33.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.18 33.47 38.54
Other Income 20.25 18.84 11.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.42 52.31 49.85
Interest 0.17 0.19 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 70.26 52.12 49.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 70.26 52.12 49.71
Tax 18.44 11.89 11.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 51.82 40.23 38.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 51.82 40.23 38.12
Equity Share Capital 13.62 13.62 13.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.80 2.95 2.80
Diluted EPS 3.80 2.95 2.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.80 2.95 2.80
Diluted EPS 3.80 2.95 2.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited