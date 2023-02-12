Avanti Feeds Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 857.61 crore, up 6.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 857.61 crore in December 2022 up 6.19% from Rs. 807.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.82 crore in December 2022 up 35.94% from Rs. 38.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.14 crore in December 2022 up 38.11% from Rs. 55.13 crore in December 2021.