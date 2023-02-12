Avanti Feeds Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 857.61 crore, up 6.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 857.61 crore in December 2022 up 6.19% from Rs. 807.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.82 crore in December 2022 up 35.94% from Rs. 38.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.14 crore in December 2022 up 38.11% from Rs. 55.13 crore in December 2021.

Avanti Feeds EPS has increased to Rs. 3.80 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.80 in December 2021.

Avanti Feeds shares closed at 387.10 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.57% returns over the last 6 months and -35.37% over the last 12 months.