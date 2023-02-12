English
    Avanti Feeds Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 857.61 crore, up 6.19% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avanti Feeds are:

    Net Sales at Rs 857.61 crore in December 2022 up 6.19% from Rs. 807.62 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.82 crore in December 2022 up 35.94% from Rs. 38.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.14 crore in December 2022 up 38.11% from Rs. 55.13 crore in December 2021.

    Avanti Feeds
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations857.611,021.34807.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations857.611,021.34807.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials699.29873.92694.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.95----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.7423.7210.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.7033.0324.51
    Depreciation5.724.925.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.0452.2833.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.1833.4738.54
    Other Income20.2518.8411.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.4252.3149.85
    Interest0.170.190.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax70.2652.1249.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax70.2652.1249.71
    Tax18.4411.8911.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.8240.2338.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.8240.2338.12
    Equity Share Capital13.6213.6213.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.802.952.80
    Diluted EPS3.802.952.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.802.952.80
    Diluted EPS3.802.952.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
