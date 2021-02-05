MARKET NEWS

Avanti Feeds Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 677.05 crore, up 2.95% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avanti Feeds are:

Net Sales at Rs 677.05 crore in December 2020 up 2.95% from Rs. 657.68 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.74 crore in December 2020 up 86.94% from Rs. 31.42 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.07 crore in December 2020 up 74.08% from Rs. 47.72 crore in December 2019.

Avanti Feeds EPS has increased to Rs. 4.31 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.31 in December 2019.

Avanti Feeds shares closed at 512.70 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.07% returns over the last 6 months and -23.40% over the last 12 months.

Avanti Feeds
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations677.05897.00657.68
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations677.05897.00657.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials541.05696.12569.85
Purchase of Traded Goods0.36----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.6720.974.02
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost23.7830.0419.32
Depreciation5.235.194.91
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses32.6539.2632.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.31105.4126.96
Other Income19.5317.8115.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax77.84123.2342.81
Interest0.090.170.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax77.75123.0542.63
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax77.75123.0542.63
Tax19.0031.1211.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities58.7491.9431.42
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period58.7491.9431.42
Equity Share Capital13.6213.6213.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.316.752.31
Diluted EPS4.316.752.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.316.752.31
Diluted EPS4.316.752.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aquaculture #Avanti Feeds #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Feb 5, 2021 09:33 am

