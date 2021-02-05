Avanti Feeds Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 677.05 crore, up 2.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 677.05 crore in December 2020 up 2.95% from Rs. 657.68 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.74 crore in December 2020 up 86.94% from Rs. 31.42 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.07 crore in December 2020 up 74.08% from Rs. 47.72 crore in December 2019.

Avanti Feeds EPS has increased to Rs. 4.31 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.31 in December 2019.

Avanti Feeds shares closed at 512.70 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 7.07% returns over the last 6 months and -23.40% over the last 12 months.