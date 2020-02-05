Avanti Feeds Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 657.68 crore, up 8.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 657.68 crore in December 2019 up 8.35% from Rs. 607.02 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.42 crore in December 2019 down 43.62% from Rs. 55.74 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.72 crore in December 2019 down 46.75% from Rs. 89.62 crore in December 2018.

Avanti Feeds EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.31 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.09 in December 2018.

Avanti Feeds shares closed at 669.30 on February 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 124.48% returns over the last 6 months and 100.90% over the last 12 months.