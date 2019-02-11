Avanti Feeds Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 607.02 crore, up 10.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 607.02 crore in December 2018 up 10.02% from Rs. 551.75 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.74 crore in December 2018 down 40.76% from Rs. 94.09 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.62 crore in December 2018 down 39.1% from Rs. 147.15 crore in December 2017.

Avanti Feeds EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.09 in December 2018 from Rs. 20.61 in December 2017.

Avanti Feeds shares closed at 330.85 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.85% returns over the last 6 months and -60.53% over the last 12 months.