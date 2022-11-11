 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Avanti Feeds Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,322.10 crore, up 7.84% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Avanti Feeds are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,322.10 crore in September 2022 up 7.84% from Rs. 1,226.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.62 crore in September 2022 up 71.21% from Rs. 33.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 101.43 crore in September 2022 up 48.59% from Rs. 68.26 crore in September 2021.

Avanti Feeds EPS has increased to Rs. 4.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.77 in September 2021.

Avanti Feeds shares closed at 444.90 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.55% returns over the last 6 months and -22.38% over the last 12 months.

Avanti Feeds
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,322.10 1,569.30 1,226.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,322.10 1,569.30 1,226.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,036.41 1,404.40 1,085.61
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 55.03 -89.72 -18.86
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 42.70 40.04 27.79
Depreciation 9.93 9.82 10.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 113.02 110.58 88.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.01 94.18 32.27
Other Income 26.49 12.32 25.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 91.50 106.50 57.85
Interest 0.45 0.32 0.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 91.05 106.18 57.08
Exceptional Items -1.30 -5.30 -17.15
P/L Before Tax 89.75 100.88 39.93
Tax 23.23 26.72 5.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 66.52 74.16 34.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 66.52 74.16 34.77
Minority Interest -10.48 -6.85 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.57 -1.05 -1.71
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 56.62 66.26 33.07
Equity Share Capital 13.62 13.62 13.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.16 4.86 1.77
Diluted EPS 4.16 4.86 1.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.16 4.86 1.77
Diluted EPS 4.16 4.86 1.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aquaculture #Avanti Feeds #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:50 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.