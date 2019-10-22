Avanti Feeds Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,064.30 crore, up 41.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,064.30 crore in September 2019 up 41.05% from Rs. 754.54 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.70 crore in September 2019 up 155.83% from Rs. 46.40 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.98 crore in September 2019 up 79.14% from Rs. 83.72 crore in September 2018.

Avanti Feeds EPS has increased to Rs. 8.71 in September 2019 from Rs. 3.41 in September 2018.

Avanti Feeds shares closed at 407.30 on October 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given 2.25% returns over the last 6 months and 5.93% over the last 12 months.