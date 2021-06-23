Avanti Feeds Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,098.11 crore, up 6.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,098.11 crore in March 2021 up 6.12% from Rs. 1,034.81 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.69 crore in March 2021 down 19.87% from Rs. 86.98 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.70 crore in March 2021 down 23.9% from Rs. 136.26 crore in March 2020.

Avanti Feeds EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.12 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.38 in March 2020.

Avanti Feeds shares closed at 560.40 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 8.64% returns over the last 6 months and 18.65% over the last 12 months.