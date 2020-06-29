Avanti Feeds Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,034.81 crore, up 20.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,034.81 crore in March 2020 up 20.65% from Rs. 857.68 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.98 crore in March 2020 up 27.92% from Rs. 67.99 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.26 crore in March 2020 up 20.72% from Rs. 112.87 crore in March 2019.

Avanti Feeds EPS has increased to Rs. 6.38 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.99 in March 2019.

Avanti Feeds shares closed at 471.55 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -17.80% returns over the last 6 months and 34.65% over the last 12 months.