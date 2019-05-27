Avanti Feeds Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 857.68 crore, up 2.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 857.68 crore in March 2019 up 2.8% from Rs. 834.28 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.99 crore in March 2019 down 20.94% from Rs. 86.00 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.87 crore in March 2019 down 14.85% from Rs. 132.55 crore in March 2018.

Avanti Feeds EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.99 in March 2019 from Rs. 18.26 in March 2018.

Avanti Feeds shares closed at 341.45 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.52% returns over the last 6 months and -47.00% over the last 12 months.