Avanti Feeds Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,408.81 crore, up 47.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,408.81 crore in June 2021 up 47.46% from Rs. 955.40 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.45 crore in June 2021 down 26.56% from Rs. 104.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.07 crore in June 2021 down 25.81% from Rs. 156.45 crore in June 2020.

Avanti Feeds EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.35 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.64 in June 2020.

Avanti Feeds shares closed at 529.15 on August 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.61% returns over the last 6 months and 2.39% over the last 12 months.