Avanti Feeds Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,068.92 crore, up 16.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,068.92 crore in December 2021 up 16.77% from Rs. 915.43 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.19 crore in December 2021 down 46.4% from Rs. 74.99 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.18 crore in December 2021 down 28.45% from Rs. 120.45 crore in December 2020.

Avanti Feeds EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.95 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.50 in December 2020.

Avanti Feeds shares closed at 550.60 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.68% returns over the last 6 months and 11.93% over the last 12 months.