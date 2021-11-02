Avantel Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.44 crore, up 23.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.44 crore in September 2021 up 23.34% from Rs. 12.52 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.50 crore in September 2021 up 6.41% from Rs. 3.29 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.53 crore in September 2021 up 8.01% from Rs. 5.12 crore in September 2020.

Avantel EPS has increased to Rs. 8.63 in September 2021 from Rs. 8.11 in September 2020.

Avantel shares closed at 819.60 on November 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 91.09% returns over the last 6 months and 125.47% over the last 12 months.