Avantel Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.52 crore, up 55.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.52 crore in September 2020 up 55.27% from Rs. 8.06 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.29 crore in September 2020 up 38.22% from Rs. 2.38 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.12 crore in September 2020 up 46.7% from Rs. 3.49 crore in September 2019.

Avantel EPS has increased to Rs. 8.11 in September 2020 from Rs. 5.87 in September 2019.

Avantel shares closed at 390.80 on October 21, 2020 (BSE) and has given 112.05% returns over the last 6 months and 96.38% over the last 12 months.