Avantel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.70 crore, up 60.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.70 crore in March 2022 up 60.68% from Rs. 29.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.99 crore in March 2022 up 22.68% from Rs. 5.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.40 crore in March 2022 up 31.81% from Rs. 7.89 crore in March 2021.

Avantel EPS has increased to Rs. 17.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.04 in March 2021.

Avantel shares closed at 1,368.40 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 71.10% returns over the last 6 months and 226.08% over the last 12 months.