Avantel Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.99 crore, up 96.78% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avantel are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.99 crore in June 2022 up 96.78% from Rs. 13.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.03 crore in June 2022 up 63.67% from Rs. 3.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.01 crore in June 2022 up 60.52% from Rs. 4.99 crore in June 2021.

Avantel EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.58 in June 2021.

Avantel shares closed at 278.20 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.71% returns over the last 6 months and 37.52% over the last 12 months.

Avantel
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 26.99 46.70 13.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 26.99 46.70 13.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 16.99 23.03 2.94
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.17 4.41 0.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.26 3.57 2.71
Depreciation 1.23 1.11 0.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.02 5.82 3.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.66 8.76 3.75
Other Income 0.12 0.52 0.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.78 9.29 4.08
Interest 0.68 0.44 0.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.10 8.85 3.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.10 8.85 3.73
Tax 1.07 1.86 0.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.03 6.99 3.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.03 6.99 3.07
Equity Share Capital 16.22 4.06 4.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.10 17.23 7.58
Diluted EPS 3.10 17.23 7.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.10 17.23 7.58
Diluted EPS 3.10 17.23 7.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Avantel #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:33 pm
