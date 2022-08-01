Avantel Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.99 crore, up 96.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.99 crore in June 2022 up 96.78% from Rs. 13.72 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.03 crore in June 2022 up 63.67% from Rs. 3.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.01 crore in June 2022 up 60.52% from Rs. 4.99 crore in June 2021.

Avantel EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.58 in June 2021.

Avantel shares closed at 278.20 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.71% returns over the last 6 months and 37.52% over the last 12 months.