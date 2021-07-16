Avantel Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.72 crore, up 23.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.72 crore in June 2021 up 23.23% from Rs. 11.13 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.07 crore in June 2021 up 112.55% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.99 crore in June 2021 up 76.95% from Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2020.

Avantel EPS has increased to Rs. 7.58 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.57 in June 2020.

Avantel shares closed at 728.85 on July 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 85.74% returns over the last 6 months and 101.20% over the last 12 months.