Avantel Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.72 crore, up 23.23% Y-o-Y

July 16, 2021 / 03:02 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avantel are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.72 crore in June 2021 up 23.23% from Rs. 11.13 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.07 crore in June 2021 up 112.55% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.99 crore in June 2021 up 76.95% from Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2020.

Avantel EPS has increased to Rs. 7.58 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.57 in June 2020.

Avantel shares closed at 728.85 on July 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 85.74% returns over the last 6 months and 101.20% over the last 12 months.

Avantel
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations13.7229.0611.13
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations13.7229.0611.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2.946.393.20
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.387.050.65
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.712.572.03
Depreciation0.910.800.72
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.025.602.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.756.651.91
Other Income0.330.440.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.087.092.10
Interest0.350.380.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.736.711.76
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.736.711.76
Tax0.661.010.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.075.691.45
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.075.691.45
Equity Share Capital4.064.064.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.5814.043.57
Diluted EPS7.58--3.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.5814.043.57
Diluted EPS7.58--3.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Avantel #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Jul 16, 2021 02:55 pm

