Avantel Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 8.68 crore, down 28.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.68 crore in June 2019 down 28.71% from Rs. 12.18 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2019 down 43.9% from Rs. 2.42 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.35 crore in June 2019 down 36.14% from Rs. 3.68 crore in June 2018.

Avantel EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.35 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.96 in June 2018.

Avantel shares closed at 261.45 on May 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given 12.96% returns over the last 6 months and -18.91% over the last 12 months.