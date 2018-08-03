Avantel standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 12.18 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 12.18 14.28 9.48 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 12.18 14.28 9.48 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2.51 5.79 2.01 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.23 0.16 1.68 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.73 2.98 1.56 Depreciation 0.47 0.49 0.36 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3.07 4.58 2.85 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.17 0.28 1.02 Other Income 0.04 0.20 15.13 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.21 0.48 16.15 Interest 0.12 0.25 0.31 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.08 0.24 15.84 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 3.08 0.24 15.84 Tax 0.66 1.53 3.63 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.42 -1.29 12.22 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.42 -1.29 12.22 Equity Share Capital 4.06 4.06 4.06 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.96 -- 30.12 Diluted EPS 5.96 -- 30.12 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.96 -- 30.12 Diluted EPS 5.96 -- 30.12 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited