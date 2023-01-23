 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Avantel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.68 crore, up 32.94% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 10:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avantel are:Net Sales at Rs 38.68 crore in December 2022 up 32.94% from Rs. 29.09 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.55 crore in December 2022 up 34.36% from Rs. 5.62 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.17 crore in December 2022 up 48.05% from Rs. 8.22 crore in December 2021.
Avantel EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.86 in December 2021. Avantel shares closed at 400.65 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 38.20% returns over the last 6 months and 115.07% over the last 12 months.
Avantel
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations38.6836.2329.09
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations38.6836.2329.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials20.7417.0515.69
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.59-1.58-3.90
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.154.553.85
Depreciation1.351.220.99
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.495.535.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.549.467.13
Other Income0.280.060.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.829.527.23
Interest1.551.130.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.288.396.81
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax9.288.396.81
Tax1.731.471.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.556.925.62
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.556.925.62
Equity Share Capital16.2216.224.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.654.2713.86
Diluted EPS4.654.2713.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.654.2713.86
Diluted EPS4.654.2713.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

