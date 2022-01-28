Avantel Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.09 crore, up 16.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.09 crore in December 2021 up 16.43% from Rs. 24.99 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.62 crore in December 2021 up 12.98% from Rs. 4.97 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.22 crore in December 2021 up 13.85% from Rs. 7.22 crore in December 2020.

Avantel EPS has increased to Rs. 13.86 in December 2021 from Rs. 12.26 in December 2020.

Avantel shares closed at 811.35 on January 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.72% returns over the last 6 months and 87.60% over the last 12 months.