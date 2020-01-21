Avantel Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.48 crore, down 4.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.48 crore in December 2019 down 4.5% from Rs. 14.11 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2019 down 12.29% from Rs. 3.31 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.24 crore in December 2019 down 12.94% from Rs. 4.87 crore in December 2018.

Avantel EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.16 in December 2019 from Rs. 8.17 in December 2018.

Avantel shares closed at 297.85 on January 20, 2020 (BSE) and has given 29.50% returns over the last 6 months and 31.07% over the last 12 months.