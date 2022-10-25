Avantel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.23 crore, up 134.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.23 crore in September 2022 up 134.68% from Rs. 15.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.14 crore in September 2022 up 78.48% from Rs. 3.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.10 crore in September 2022 up 84.64% from Rs. 5.47 crore in September 2021.

Avantel EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.49 in September 2021.

Avantel shares closed at 343.80 on October 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.28% returns over the last 6 months and 66.05% over the last 12 months.