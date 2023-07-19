Avantel Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 68.95 crore, up 155.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.95 crore in June 2023 up 155.47% from Rs. 26.99 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.01 crore in June 2023 up 82.84% from Rs. 4.38 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.46 crore in June 2023 up 93.32% from Rs. 7.48 crore in June 2022.

Avantel EPS has increased to Rs. 4.94 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.70 in June 2022.

Avantel shares closed at 867.10 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 109.70% returns over the last 6 months and 217.21% over the last 12 months.