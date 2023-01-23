Avantel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.71 crore, up 33.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Avantel are:Net Sales at Rs 38.71 crore in December 2022 up 33.04% from Rs. 29.09 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.69 crore in December 2022 up 24.15% from Rs. 5.39 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.48 crore in December 2022 up 43.68% from Rs. 7.99 crore in December 2021.
Avantel EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.28 in December 2021.
|Avantel shares closed at 400.65 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 38.20% returns over the last 6 months and 115.07% over the last 12 months.
|Avantel
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|38.71
|36.23
|29.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|38.71
|36.23
|29.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.92
|17.07
|15.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.59
|-1.58
|-3.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.42
|4.82
|3.86
|Depreciation
|1.52
|1.36
|0.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.75
|5.88
|5.56
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.68
|8.68
|6.89
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.06
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.96
|8.74
|7.00
|Interest
|1.55
|1.13
|0.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.42
|7.61
|6.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.42
|7.61
|6.58
|Tax
|1.73
|1.47
|1.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.69
|6.14
|5.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.69
|6.14
|5.39
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|6.69
|6.14
|5.39
|Equity Share Capital
|16.22
|16.22
|4.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.12
|3.79
|13.28
|Diluted EPS
|4.12
|3.79
|13.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.12
|3.79
|13.28
|Diluted EPS
|4.12
|3.79
|13.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
