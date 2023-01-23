English
    Avantel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.71 crore, up 33.04% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 10:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Avantel are:Net Sales at Rs 38.71 crore in December 2022 up 33.04% from Rs. 29.09 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.69 crore in December 2022 up 24.15% from Rs. 5.39 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.48 crore in December 2022 up 43.68% from Rs. 7.99 crore in December 2021.
    Avantel EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.28 in December 2021.Avantel shares closed at 400.65 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 38.20% returns over the last 6 months and 115.07% over the last 12 months.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.7136.2329.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.7136.2329.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.9217.0715.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.59-1.58-3.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.424.823.86
    Depreciation1.521.360.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.755.885.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.688.686.89
    Other Income0.280.060.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.968.747.00
    Interest1.551.130.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.427.616.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.427.616.58
    Tax1.731.471.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.696.145.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.696.145.39
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.696.145.39
    Equity Share Capital16.2216.224.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.123.7913.28
    Diluted EPS4.123.7913.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.123.7913.28
    Diluted EPS4.123.7913.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited