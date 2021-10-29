Avance Tech Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.87 crore, up 4873650% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.87 crore in September 2021 up 4873650% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021 up 110.29% from Rs. 1.59 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2021 up 1700% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020.

Avance Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2020.

Avance Tech shares closed at 0.49 on October 05, 2020 (BSE)