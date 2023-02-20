Avance Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.67 crore, up 210.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.67 crore in December 2022 up 210.56% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 75.69% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 60% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.