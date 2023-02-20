 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Avance Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.67 crore, up 210.56% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Avance Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.67 crore in December 2022 up 210.56% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 75.69% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 60% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Avance Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.67 1.48 1.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.67 1.48 1.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -0.43 2.40 1.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.98 -1.01 -0.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.03 0.03 0.02
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.02 0.02 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.08 0.04 0.03
Other Income -- -- 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.08 0.04 0.05
Interest 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.08 0.04 0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.08 0.04 0.05
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.08 0.04 0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.08 0.04 0.05
Equity Share Capital 198.19 198.19 198.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.00
Diluted EPS -- -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.00
Diluted EPS -- -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited