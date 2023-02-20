Avance Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.67 crore, up 210.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.67 crore in December 2022 up 210.56% from Rs. 1.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 75.69% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 60% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Avance Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

Avance Tech shares closed at 0.37 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.28% returns over the last 6 months