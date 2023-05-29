Avalon Technolo Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 271.80 crore, up 29.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Avalon Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 271.80 crore in March 2023 up 29.59% from Rs. 209.75 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.71 crore in March 2023 up 115.61% from Rs. 10.53 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.88 crore in March 2023 up 65.98% from Rs. 27.04 crore in March 2022.
Avalon Technolo EPS has increased to Rs. 3.96 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.88 in March 2022.
|Avalon Technolo shares closed at 421.55 on May 26, 2023 (NSE)
|Avalon Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|271.80
|232.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|271.80
|232.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|176.29
|156.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.30
|-4.96
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|42.67
|41.07
|Depreciation
|5.19
|5.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.04
|19.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|35.92
|15.17
|Other Income
|3.76
|1.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|39.69
|16.39
|Interest
|9.51
|8.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|30.17
|7.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|30.17
|7.82
|Tax
|7.47
|2.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|22.71
|5.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|22.71
|5.73
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|22.71
|5.73
|Equity Share Capital
|11.52
|11.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.96
|1.01
|Diluted EPS
|3.82
|0.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.96
|1.01
|Diluted EPS
|3.82
|0.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited