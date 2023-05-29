English
    Avalon Technolo Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 271.80 crore, up 29.59% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 01:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Avalon Technologies are:Net Sales at Rs 271.80 crore in March 2023 up 29.59% from Rs. 209.75 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.71 crore in March 2023 up 115.61% from Rs. 10.53 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.88 crore in March 2023 up 65.98% from Rs. 27.04 crore in March 2022.
    Avalon Technolo EPS has increased to Rs. 3.96 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.88 in March 2022.Avalon Technolo shares closed at 421.55 on May 26, 2023 (NSE)
    Avalon Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations271.80232.69
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations271.80232.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials176.29156.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.30-4.96
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost42.6741.07
    Depreciation5.195.04
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses18.0419.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.9215.17
    Other Income3.761.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.6916.39
    Interest9.518.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.177.82
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax30.177.82
    Tax7.472.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.715.73
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.715.73
    Minority Interest----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.715.73
    Equity Share Capital11.5211.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.961.01
    Diluted EPS3.820.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.961.01
    Diluted EPS3.820.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 12:55 pm