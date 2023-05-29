Avalon Technolo Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 271.80 crore, up 29.59% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 271.80 232.69 Other Operating Income -- -- Total Income From Operations 271.80 232.69 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 176.29 156.68 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.30 -4.96 Power & Fuel -- -- Employees Cost 42.67 41.07 Depreciation 5.19 5.04 Excise Duty -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- Other Expenses 18.04 19.70 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.92 15.17 Other Income 3.76 1.23 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.69 16.39 Interest 9.51 8.57 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.17 7.82 Exceptional Items -- -- P/L Before Tax 30.17 7.82 Tax 7.47 2.09 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.71 5.73 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.71 5.73 Minority Interest -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 22.71 5.73 Equity Share Capital 11.52 11.34 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.96 1.01 Diluted EPS 3.82 0.98 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.96 1.01 Diluted EPS 3.82 0.98 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited