Avalon Technolo Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 235.09 crore, up 19.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 235.09 crore in June 2023 up 19.94% from Rs. 196.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.07 crore in June 2023 down 23.94% from Rs. 9.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.33 crore in June 2023 down 18.49% from Rs. 26.17 crore in June 2022.

Avalon Technolo EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.66 in June 2022.

Avalon Technolo shares closed at 520.55 on August 11, 2023 (NSE)