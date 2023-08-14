English
    Avalon Technolo Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 235.09 crore, up 19.94% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Avalon Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 235.09 crore in June 2023 up 19.94% from Rs. 196.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.07 crore in June 2023 down 23.94% from Rs. 9.30 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.33 crore in June 2023 down 18.49% from Rs. 26.17 crore in June 2022.

    Avalon Technolo EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.66 in June 2022.

    Avalon Technolo shares closed at 520.55 on August 11, 2023 (NSE)

    Avalon Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations235.09271.80196.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations235.09271.80196.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials163.96176.29124.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.06-6.30-0.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost45.2042.6735.74
    Depreciation5.275.194.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.7818.0415.81
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.9435.9214.97
    Other Income5.123.766.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.0639.6921.61
    Interest5.609.517.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.4630.1714.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.4630.1714.47
    Tax3.397.475.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.0722.719.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.0722.719.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.0722.719.30
    Equity Share Capital13.0611.5911.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.103.961.66
    Diluted EPS1.063.821.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.103.961.66
    Diluted EPS1.063.821.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:22 pm

