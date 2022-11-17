AVAILABLE FINAN Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, down 13.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in September 2022 down 13.62% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 64.28% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2022 down 21.43% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

AVAILABLE FINAN EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2021.

AVAILABLE FINAN shares closed at 209.90 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 44.76% returns over the last 6 months and 180.80% over the last 12 months.