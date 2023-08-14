AVAILABLE FINAN Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 18.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in June 2023 down 18.03% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 63.51% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 70% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

AVAILABLE FINAN EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2022.

AVAILABLE FINAN shares closed at 141.85 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.98% returns over the last 6 months and -6.31% over the last 12 months.