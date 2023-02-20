AVAILABLE FINAN Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 9.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 9.03% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 38.46% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.