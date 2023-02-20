AVAILABLE FINAN Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 9.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 9.03% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 38.46% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

AVAILABLE FINAN EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2021.

AVAILABLE FINAN shares closed at 135.35 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.60% returns over the last 6 months and 36.99% over the last 12 months.