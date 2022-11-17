AVAILABLE FINAN Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, down 13.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AVAILABLE FINANCE are:Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in September 2022 down 13.62% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.20 crore in September 2022 down 70.8% from Rs. 58.91 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2022 down 21.43% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.
AVAILABLE FINAN EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 57.73 in September 2021.
|AVAILABLE FINAN shares closed at 209.90 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 44.76% returns over the last 6 months and 180.80% over the last 12 months.
|AVAILABLE FINANCE
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.17
|0.16
|0.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.17
|0.16
|0.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.11
|0.10
|0.14
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.11
|0.10
|0.14
|Interest
|0.03
|0.03
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.07
|0.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.08
|0.07
|0.14
|Tax
|0.03
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.05
|0.07
|0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.05
|0.07
|0.14
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|17.15
|89.34
|58.77
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|17.20
|89.41
|58.91
|Equity Share Capital
|10.20
|10.20
|10.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|836.26
|819.06
|579.30
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|16.86
|87.63
|57.73
|Diluted EPS
|16.86
|87.63
|57.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|16.86
|87.63
|57.73
|Diluted EPS
|16.86
|87.63
|57.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited